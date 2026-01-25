Sign up
25 / 365
Extreme Wide Angle
This was just test shot but I picked up a 6mm f2, 220 degree angle of view fisheye lens. I'm going to have some fun with this lens this year.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Life Thru My Lens
Amazing capture.
January 25th, 2026
