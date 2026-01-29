Previous
Winter River by gdim65
29 / 365

Winter River

I love B&W winter photography but spring can't get here soon enough.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Emma78
Ooooo that looks freezing.
January 29th, 2026  
