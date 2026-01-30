Sign up
Viewfinder
This is a shot looking down into the waist level viewfinder of an old Kodak Duaflex IV camera ( circa 1955 - 1960 ). Yes, the image is reversed in the viewfinder and yes that is a big pile of snow just outside my front door...lol
30th January 2026
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
1
365
X-T4
29th January 2026 7:54am
snow
camera
winter
viewfinder
