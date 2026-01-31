40 Images

I focus stacked 40 images on this to get as much of the inner workings of the watch in focus.



With this image, I have officially finished my first month of my first project.



My thoughts :

This was actually a bit harder than I thought. Not the image taking process but finding different subjects to take every day. With 11 more months to go, hopefully I can keep up with it.



Question for all of you who have done this for many years. Is it easier to maybe pick one subject / picture style and run with it for a month before changing or do you find it easier to just shoot anything that comes to mind on a daily basis? I'm not the kind of person that'll just wake up and take a picture of my morning coffee cup. Not that there's anything wrong with that, it's just not me.