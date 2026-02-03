Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
Weathered Fence
The texture of the logs on this old fence caught my attention as I was driving by.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
34
photos
18
followers
19
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
2nd February 2026 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fence
,
wood
,
logs
,
texture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close