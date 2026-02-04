Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
Deserted
I've never tried street photography but I gave it a shot. I really wanted someone to walk by for the photo but unfortunately the street was completely deserted and it was way too cold me me to hang around waiting for someone.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
1
365
X-T30 III
4th February 2026 9:18am
b&w
street
winter
old
building
