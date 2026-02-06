Previous
3 Black Holes by gdim65
3 Black Holes

Actually, just the 3 rotating lenses from the front of a Kodak Cine Automatic Turret 8mm camera. My father used to film me and my sister back in the 1970's with this classic.
6th February 2026

Gary

@gdim65
