Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
37 / 365
3 Black Holes
Actually, just the 3 rotating lenses from the front of a Kodak Cine Automatic Turret 8mm camera. My father used to film me and my sister back in the 1970's with this classic.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
37
photos
18
followers
19
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
6th February 2026 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
old
,
lenses
,
movie
,
8mm
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close