Clouds by gdim65
Clouds

I took a drive to this frozen lake hoping to find something cool to shoot. All I had to do was look up because the cloud formations were amazing.
I played around in post a bit to give this photo a bit of a surreal look.
Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
