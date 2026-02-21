Previous
Painting by gdim65
So 4 months ago, we were in Ait Ben Haddou, Morocco. Films like Gladiator, Gladiator II, The Mummy and the show Game of Thrones were all filmed here. We came across this gentleman doing these paintings. He was painting on his canvas with what looked like invisible ink. After he was done painting, the canvas was still blank but he then moved it back and forth over an open flame and this image just appeared. He added our daughter and son in law at the bottom left. Our daughter was pregnant at the time although not quite as much as in this painting...lol
