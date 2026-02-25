Previous
"X" marks the spot by gdim65
56 / 365

"X" marks the spot

Well, an old pair of snowshoes marks the spot.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact