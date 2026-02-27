Sign up
Previous
58 / 365
Bend in the Road
I like this shot because of the leading line aspect but this is my absolute favorite road to ride my motorcycle on. The entire length of the road is twisty like this with some elevation changes thrown in just for fun.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th February 2026 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
road
,
winter
,
curves
