Windmill by gdim65
59 / 365

Windmill

Not sure if these operate by the wind but it wasn't a very windy day when I passed by.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
