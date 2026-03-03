Sign up
62 / 365
Old Cart
Even though it's still winter, i chose to shoot this scene because i loved how the color of the leaves on the tree in the top right matched the color of the old cart.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th February 2026 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
rust
,
cart
,
wheel
