The Eagle by gdim65
64 / 365

The Eagle

I'm hoping to see and photograph a majestic eagle in the wild this year but if not, then this wood carving will have to do.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
17% complete

