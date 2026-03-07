Sign up
66 / 365
Antique Camera
The last of my antique cameras. A circa 1955 - 1960 Kodak Duaflex IV.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
0
1
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
4th March 2026 8:59pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
camera
,
old
,
kodak
