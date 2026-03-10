Sign up
69 / 365
Heavy Fog
This was the thickest most dense fog i've seen in years.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th March 2026 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
trees
,
fog
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot! That's exactly what my backyard looks like right now. Lots of fog lately. Love the eerie feel.
March 10th, 2026
