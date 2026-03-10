Previous
Heavy Fog by gdim65
Heavy Fog

This was the thickest most dense fog i've seen in years.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot! That's exactly what my backyard looks like right now. Lots of fog lately. Love the eerie feel.
March 10th, 2026  
