The Crow by gdim65
The Crow

What do you get when you combine early morning light, a willling subject and a 600mm lens? You get a pretty cool silhouette.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Gary

Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
Jack
Nice one.. the crow is balancing on one leg. It's early as you mentioned so maybe the branch is still a bit cold or wet :) Great shot.
March 11th, 2026  
