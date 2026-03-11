Sign up
70 / 365
The Crow
What do you get when you combine early morning light, a willling subject and a 600mm lens? You get a pretty cool silhouette.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
sky
bird
silhouette
crow
Jack
Nice one.. the crow is balancing on one leg. It's early as you mentioned so maybe the branch is still a bit cold or wet :) Great shot.
March 11th, 2026
