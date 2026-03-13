Sign up
Previous
72 / 365
Soap Bottles
Still a newbie on still life but I really liked this one. I like the composition, lighting and background. Maybe I have a future in still life photography...lol.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
72
photos
22
followers
22
following
19% complete
View this month »
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th March 2026 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
bottles
,
pump
,
still
,
soap
Babs
ace
I like the composition too, nice light
March 13th, 2026
