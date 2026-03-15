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Goose Leg by gdim65
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Goose Leg

While out shooting some of the first geese of spring 2026, one of them lifted its leg out of the water. I loved the texture of the leg.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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