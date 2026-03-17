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76 / 365
Hay Bale
It was nice to see almost all the snow gone but overnight we were dumped on with about 6" of new fresh snow. Ugh, I've had it with the snow.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
76
photos
22
followers
22
following
20% complete
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
12th March 2026 9:46am
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