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Sparks by gdim65
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Sparks

My wife wanted me to put a new shelf in her closet. While she was excited about the shelf, I was excited about the photo op. So with grinder in my right hand and wireless trigger in my left, I started cutting and shooting and voila, sparks galore.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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