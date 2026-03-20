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79 / 365
Sparks
My wife wanted me to put a new shelf in her closet. While she was excited about the shelf, I was excited about the photo op. So with grinder in my right hand and wireless trigger in my left, I started cutting and shooting and voila, sparks galore.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
79
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22
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22
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
18th March 2026 10:17pm
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sparks
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