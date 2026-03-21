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Dried Flowers by gdim65
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Dried Flowers

Still honing my skills with still life since it's a fairly new subject for me. I took my daughters dried up wedding bouquet and shot it with lighting from multiple angles but for me, this backlit one stood out.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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