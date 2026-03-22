Previous
Dance of the Filament by gdim65
81 / 365

Dance of the Filament

We have this lamp with a big round 6" diameter light bulb. I thought that when lit, it looked like the wire and filament were doing a dance together.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact