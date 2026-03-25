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Tulip by gdim65
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Tulip

Prior to starting my first project this past January 1st, in 48 years of shooting, I can probably count on one hand how many times I've shot macro. I'm really starting to enjoy macro and I think I nailed a nice one with this image.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
You have nailed it with this one. What a beautiful macro. Huge fav
March 25th, 2026  
Gary
@onewing Thank you
March 25th, 2026  
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