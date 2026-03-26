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Compact Disc
With iTunes, Amazon Music and Digital Downloads, does anyone besides me still listen to good old Compact Discs.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
85
photos
24
followers
22
following
23% complete
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85
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th March 2026 10:34am
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compact
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disc
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