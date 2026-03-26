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Compact Disc by gdim65
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Compact Disc

With iTunes, Amazon Music and Digital Downloads, does anyone besides me still listen to good old Compact Discs.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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