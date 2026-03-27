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86 / 365
Wicker
Continuing with some macro shots since the weather has been so blah lately. Funny how I never noticed the cracks and chips in the wicker until seeing them up close.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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365
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X-T4
Taken
26th March 2026 9:43am
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wicker
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Cool shot. Good eye.
March 27th, 2026
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