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Balanced by gdim65
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Balanced

This barn was in the middle of a field with nothing around it except a few trees so I went for a balanced look with only 2 trees on each side.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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