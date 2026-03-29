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88 / 365
Balanced
This barn was in the middle of a field with nothing around it except a few trees so I went for a balanced look with only 2 trees on each side.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
88
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24
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22
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 III
Taken
26th March 2026 8:23am
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barn
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trees
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field
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black&white
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