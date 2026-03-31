Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
90 / 365
Rivets
Some rivets from an old bridge near me. i played around in post to give this image a painterly look.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
90
photos
24
followers
22
following
24% complete
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
28th March 2026 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
steel
,
rivets
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close