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Triangles by gdim65
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Triangles

Lots and lots of triangles...and a few squares.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot!
April 11th, 2026  
Babs ace
I love this one. I take it this is looking up in an electricity pylon. fav
April 11th, 2026  
Gary
@onewing Yes, you are 100% correct.
April 11th, 2026  
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