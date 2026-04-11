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101 / 365
Triangles
Lots and lots of triangles...and a few squares.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
101
photos
24
followers
23
following
27% complete
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
7th April 2026 10:12am
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square
,
tower
,
steel
,
triangle
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great shot!
April 11th, 2026
Babs
ace
I love this one. I take it this is looking up in an electricity pylon. fav
April 11th, 2026
Gary
@onewing
Yes, you are 100% correct.
April 11th, 2026
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