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Mossy Water by gdim65
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Mossy Water

I really liked how the reflection of the blue sky in the water meshed with the floating green moss.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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