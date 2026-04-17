Previous
Tractor Engine by gdim65
107 / 365

Tractor Engine

This is the engine of an old tractor shot with an extreme 6mm wide angle. I thought the red and blue colors really popped on this.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact