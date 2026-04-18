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Seagull by gdim65
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Seagull

I waited and waited and waited for him to take off so i could get an action shot but nope, he had other plans.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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