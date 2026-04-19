Let's Compare

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Left cormorant : "Look at my beautiful wings"

Right cormorant : "Hold my beer"
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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