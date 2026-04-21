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Nest - Part 2
5 days ago I posted an image of a robin that built a nest on top of the light on our front porch. So far, she's only laid 1 egg. More to come.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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365
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X-T4
Taken
20th April 2026 8:34am
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