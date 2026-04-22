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Hyacinth by gdim65
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Hyacinth

Pre-bloom Hyacinth
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Babs ace
A lovely time of year when plants come back to life
April 22nd, 2026  
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