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Nest - Part 3 by gdim65
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Nest - Part 3

So it looks like mother Robin has laid 3 eggs. From what I've read, they usually lay 3 - 4 eggs in a nest so she could be done. Only 1 more shot I want in this mini series which is when the hatchlings are about a week old. Hopefully I can get it.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Janice ace
Lovely shot of the eggs. Hope you can get the babies when they hatch!
April 23rd, 2026  
Babs ace
How exciting.
April 23rd, 2026  
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