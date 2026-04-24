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114 / 365
Rock Sculpture
Came across this rock sculpture. Someone took the time to use a crane or tractor or something to build this as the rocks were way too big to be lifted manually.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
23rd April 2026 7:30am
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water
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rocks
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sculpture
,
goose
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