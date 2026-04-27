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Water Tower by gdim65
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Water Tower

When i stepped onto my back deck during blue hour, I had zero intention of taking a photo of our small town water tower off in the distance. However, as soon as i saw the glow of the setting sun reflecting off the tower, i quickly changed my mind.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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