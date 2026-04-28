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118 / 365
Small Splash of Color
The tiny bit of blue and red caught my eye but the reflection was an added bonus.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
118
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Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 III
Taken
26th April 2026 10:05am
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red
,
reflection
,
blue
,
lake
Madeleine Pennock
ace
That is beautiful! Well seen and composed with the slight movement in the reflections makes for a delightful image!
April 28th, 2026
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