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Small Splash of Color by gdim65
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Small Splash of Color

The tiny bit of blue and red caught my eye but the reflection was an added bonus.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock ace
That is beautiful! Well seen and composed with the slight movement in the reflections makes for a delightful image!
April 28th, 2026  
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