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Old Sign by gdim65
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Old Sign

Well someone's in need of makeover. Looking a little weathered there.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it sure does and I'm wondering what it means too
July 4th, 2026  
Gary
@koalagardens it's a message for boats to keep their speed slow to not cause any waves.
July 4th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh duh, that makes sense thanks!
July 4th, 2026  
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