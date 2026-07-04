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185 / 365
Old Sign
Well someone's in need of makeover. Looking a little weathered there.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
185
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Photo Details
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3
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3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 III
Taken
2nd July 2026 8:40am
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sign
,
water
,
no
,
wake
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it sure does and I'm wondering what it means too
July 4th, 2026
Gary
@koalagardens
it's a message for boats to keep their speed slow to not cause any waves.
July 4th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh duh, that makes sense thanks!
July 4th, 2026
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