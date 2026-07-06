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B&W Farm by gdim65
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B&W Farm

6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely composed. Pretty scene.
July 6th, 2026  
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