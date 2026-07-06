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B&W Farm
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
187
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28
followers
26
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Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G990W2
Taken
4th July 2026 6:13pm
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b&w
,
hay
,
farm
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nicely composed. Pretty scene.
July 6th, 2026
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