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Leading Line by gdim65
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Leading Line

I liked how the leading line of the fence led to the barn.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details

Corinna Frappier
so beautiful... love it
July 9th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
A wonderful old log hewn barn. Great find.
July 9th, 2026  
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