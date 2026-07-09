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190 / 365
Leading Line
I liked how the leading line of the fence led to the barn.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
190
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
AC004
Taken
8th July 2026 9:31am
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green
,
blue
,
barn
,
fence
,
field
Corinna Frappier
so beautiful... love it
July 9th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
A wonderful old log hewn barn. Great find.
July 9th, 2026
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