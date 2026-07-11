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Blue Heron by gdim65
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Blue Heron

Just lounging around in the river keeping cool on these hot summer days.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details

Life Thru My Lens
Lovely capture.
July 11th, 2026  
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