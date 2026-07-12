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Early Morning Dew by gdim65
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Early Morning Dew

Caught this early morning dew on a spider web this morning.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Neat shot. This has a feeling of motion.
July 12th, 2026  
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