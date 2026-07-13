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Waterfalls by gdim65
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Waterfalls

13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Babs ace
Powerful You really feel the energy of the waterfall
July 13th, 2026  
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