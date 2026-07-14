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195 / 365
Too Many Choices
Just plain coffee or tea, that's all you need.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
195
photos
29
followers
27
following
53% complete
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Album
365
Camera
X-T30 III
Taken
11th July 2026 12:24pm
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