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Staghorn Sumac by gdim65
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Staghorn Sumac

17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Suzanne 🇦🇺 ace
I have not seen that before! Fascinating!
July 17th, 2026  
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