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Oh Boy ( Buoy ) by gdim65
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Oh Boy ( Buoy )

Striking red color in a sea of blue ( with a bit of green )
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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