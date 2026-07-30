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Spotlight by gdim65
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Spotlight

I don't have time to go out and shoot today so i'm posting this image from last October in Sevilla, Spain. I loved how the sun came through the stained glass windows to light up the statue.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Gary

@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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