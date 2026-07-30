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211 / 365
Spotlight
I don't have time to go out and shoot today so i'm posting this image from last October in Sevilla, Spain. I loved how the sun came through the stained glass windows to light up the statue.
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Gary
@gdim65
Photography has been a hobby and passion for me since I was 12 years old. I'm now into my 60's and still learning new...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
6th October 2025 6:43pm
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church
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glass
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statue
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stained
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