6 / 365
#006 - Polder Mill "Het Noorden"
Polder Mill "Het Noorden" on the island Texel.
Tomorrow one in color.
Thanks for all the comments and follows.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Geeralda...
@geeralda
Hi! Have been browsing the site for the last few days and saw some very awesome photos. Found some great photographers to follow. Started a...
